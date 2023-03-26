Mission Teen Behind Bars for Human Smuggling

SULLIVAN CITY – A 17-year-old has been charged with human smuggling.

Police Chief Richard Ozuna explains the 17-year-old had five people in the U.S. illegally in his vehicle.

The teen admitted to picking them up for quick money.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke to a home and business owner who claims most illegal activity travels past her business.

Migdaliz Flores says she has witnessed police chases since she opened her business 10 years ago.

"People who are trying to escape are always going fast. I'm just scared that they might not see us or scared there's going to be guns or something or like a shootout," says Flores.

The teen’s chase and arrest happened just a few blocks from Flores’ business.

Sullivan City Police Chief Richard Ozuna says there were three males and two females from El Salvador and Guatemala inside the teen’s vehicle.

