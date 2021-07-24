Mixed feelings loom over UTRGV medical students starting residency amid pandemic

The first class of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has graduated. Some graduates have mixed feelings starting their residency in the middle of the pandemic.

“I don't know. It's kind of like a balance between excitement and a little bit of anxiety, because if you look, health care workers are disproportionately affected by COVID,” said Rachel Boren. She graduated virtually on Saturday.

The pandemic disrupted the traditional learning system for medical students. All of the students were pulled out of rotation, which is required, because of a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Dr. Leonel Vela, UTRGV senior associate dean for Education and Academic Affairs and chair of the Department of Medical Education, explained a lot of the education medical students underwent towards the end of the school year was done digitally.

Watch the video above for the full story.