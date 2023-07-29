Monday's Weather - 10 p.m.
News Video
-
Federal biologists working to find habitat for threatened owl species
-
Sports medicine seminar at DHR Health offers ways to protect student athletes...
-
Residents of mobile home park in McAllen told to move as city...
-
Man killed in 2022 officer-involved shooting identified as suspect in Harlingen homicide...
-
5 On Your Side: Valley families speaking out after Donna pool company...
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland