Monster Jam kicks off Friday in Hidalgo

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, monster trucks will be tearing it up all weekend at Monster Jam at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

Monster jam kicks off Friday and will continue through Sunday evening.

If you're interested, it's not too late to get your tickets.

You can get them online at online at www.monsterjam.com or at the box office. 

Friday, September 24 2021
