More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge
Related Story
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $815,475 in unreported United States currency on June 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge, according to a news release.
The news release said a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen was driving a 2025 Honda Odyssey when he was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered the currency hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers seized the money and the vehicle and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation, according to the news release.
It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.
News
News Video
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
-
New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
-
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
-
State moving forward with project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway
-
Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013