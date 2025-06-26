More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $815,475 in unreported United States currency on June 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen was driving a 2025 Honda Odyssey when he was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered the currency hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the money and the vehicle and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation, according to the news release.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.