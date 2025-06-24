More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $815,475 in unreported United States currency on June 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge, according to a news release.
The news release said a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen was driving a 2025 Honda Odyssey when he was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered the currency hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers seized the money and the vehicle and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation, according to the news release.
It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.
More News
News Video
-
Quinta Mazatlan holding summer events
-
CBP intercepts three invasive bugs at Pharr port of entry
-
More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge
-
DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg
-
Mexican national accepts plea agreement in connection with San Benito officer's death
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues