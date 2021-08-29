Navy Sailor Killed in 1941 Pearl Harbor Attack Set to be Buried in Raymondville

MCALLEN – The family of a fallen hero reacting after learning their loved one’s remains will soon arrive back to the Rio Grande Valley.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported earlier this week the announcement of a DNA match for U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Third Class Victor Patrick Tumlinson, a Raymondville native. He died when he was 19 years old during the historic attack at Pearl Harbor, which led the U.S. to enter World War II.

Cathy Ayers, his niece, says she heard plenty about him long before he was protecting his country. She mentioned her mother prayed up until her final days for the return of his body.

Tumlinson is set to be buried in his hometown Dec. 7, the same day he died 78 years ago.

