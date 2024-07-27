New locker room at Roma High School one of several bond funded projects underway

Several construction projects are underway at Roma Independent School District.

In 2023, voters approved a nearly $42 million bond for these upgrades. Some of the ongoing projects are happening within the athletics department.

The district is currently in the beginning stages of construction for a new locker room at Roma High School's softball stadium.

Teams using the field next to the stadium do not have a place to change while construction is going on. They have to walk about half a mile to the high school gym to change into their gear.

"We would kind of be rushing sometimes to put on our cleats, to put on our ankle braces, to get our stuff right," Roma ISD softball player Dariana Aguillon said. "Sometimes we would have to run pole to pole if we would get here late. With us being a lot closer, we would be more focused, maybe our practices will be more efficient, we would do a lot better, we would not be forgetting stuff."

The new locker room will have a changing area, 60 lockers, restrooms and an area for visiting teams. It's set to be completed before the season starts.

This project is part of the bond funded projects.

The district is also adding new turf to the softball field that will be paid for using money from the district's general fund.

Upgrades are also underway at the football stadium. The goal is for all bond-funded projects to be completed in about two years.