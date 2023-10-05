New Mission CISD program helping high school dropouts earn diplomas

After making a life-changing decision as a teen, Lesley Mendoza said she is looking toward her future.

As a high school senior, she realized she didn't want to stay in school and dropped out.

"I went up to 12th grade, but I didn't pass my STAAR tests," Mendoza recalled.

Mendoza said she soon realized her choice made finding jobs harder.

“All the jobs, they ask you for diplomas,” Mendoza said.

Now, a new program offered by her former school district is helping Mendoza.

Mendoza returned to school to get her diploma as part of Mission CISD’s Options II program.

Mission CISD Director of guidance and counseling Jesse Trevino said former students between the ages of 21 and 25 can apply.

"it is a self-paced program, so once we find out the transcript needed we tell them ‘this is what you need to work on,’" Trevino said. “We use the option of a flexible school day where they can come from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or in the evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m."

Trevino says the school district started the program because they saw the need.

According to the district, 105 students dropped out during the 202o school year, more than double the amount of students that dropped out the year before.

“We needed to help our community, they need to have their high school diplomas,” Trevino said.

Thirteen students are currently enrolled in Mission CISD’s Options II program.

For more information, call the district at 956-323-5578 or 956-323-5306.

Those wanting to apply to the program can do so online.

Watch the video above for the full story.