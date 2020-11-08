New Shelter for Undocumented Immigrants Underway

RAYMONDVILLE – An old building will soon be pumped full of new life.

SOG International says they're working with the non-profit: Sunny Glen Children's Home; investing more than $3 million to transition a former Walmart into what they're calling a resilience center.

Not a detention facility.

There will be approximately 504 beds for unaccompanied, undocumented children up to 17 years old.

SOG says they're working to hire qualified staff with medical and educational backgrounds.

Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales described it as a shot in the arm for the city's economy.

“People going to eat in restaurants, buying things in stores, getting gasoline. I believe our sales tax will really, really increase here," he says.

Aside from new jobs, he says the shelter will attract employees to come live in Raymondville.

Watch the video for the full story.