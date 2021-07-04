x

No Injuries in McAllen Apartment Fire

MCALLEN - McAllen fire investigators are looking for the cause of an apartment complex fire.

The fire happened Sunday on the 2400 block of McColl.

No one was hurt, but part of the complex was damaged.

Firefighters also rescued three dogs. 

1 year ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 9:29:00 PM CST November 17, 2019
