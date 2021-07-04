No Injuries in McAllen Apartment Fire
Related Story
MCALLEN - McAllen fire investigators are looking for the cause of an apartment complex fire.
The fire happened Sunday on the 2400 block of McColl.
No one was hurt, but part of the complex was damaged.
Firefighters also rescued three dogs.
News
MCALLEN - McAllen fire investigators are looking for the cause of an apartment complex fire. The fire happened Sunday... More >>
News Video
-
Authorities investigate burned-out vehicle found in Harlingen field
-
DPS investigates after driver crashes into Donna canal
-
Fire officials stress importance of fireworks safety amid July 4 celebrations
-
Edinburg monument honors local doctor
-
Police: Motorist dead after causing 2 collisions in Mission and Palmview