Nonprofit to provide free counseling services in McAllen for domestic violence, sexual assault survivors

Free counseling services will soon be available for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Mujeres Unidas is offering those services in McAllen beginning March 4.

Sexual Assault Counselor Alma Martinez works with Mujeres Unidas. The nonprofit is dedicated to fighting domestic and sexual violence and helping victims.

Martinez is currently working on a group counseling program scheduled for next month. The sessions will help the survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and secondary survivors, like parents.

"The first person you tell is definitely going to be the person that is going to create the biggest impact, or even the first person that you can kind of tell," Martinez said.

Martinez is a licensed master social worker; she also completed sexual assault volunteer advocate training. All that knowledge helps her be up-to-date with laws, policies, and best practices.

"Our education hones in really badly, or a lot, on trauma-informed counseling, and there's so much to say about that. You know, our approach should be with compassion, with understanding," Martinez said.

Her experience goes beyond her training. At 19 years old, while serving in the U.S. Navy, she became a survivor of military sexual trauma.

"I was fortunate that it never got to a point where, I guess, a point of no return," Martinez said.

Martinez, with time and the help of naval supervisors, got the help she needed.

"I saw how opening up heals, and it lets you process, and it makes you feel connected to other survivors," Martinez said.

She says going through that experience has made her a better counselor.

"Helping people, that's one thing that I will say I love to do, and I'm definitely on the track of continuing to do that," Martinez said.

The free group counseling sessions begin on March 4. They will be held on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 511 N. Cynthia Street in McAllen.

For more information, contact Mujeres Unidas at 956-630-4878, or click here.

