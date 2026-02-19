Noon Weather 2-17-26
News Video
-
Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered
-
Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade
-
Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park
-
Consumer Reports: Tax tips you need to know
-
Long Island Village residents share concerns over ongoing infrastructure project
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
-
Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
-
RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights