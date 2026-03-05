Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout

More than 86,000 votes were cast in Hidalgo County during the March 2026 primary election, marking a record-breaking turnout for the area.

About 67,000 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary, an increase of about 27,000 from the last primary.

On the Republican side, about 19,000 ballots were cast. That's up by about 2,000 from the last primary.

Votes still need to be canvassed before becoming final.