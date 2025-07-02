x

Photographer's Perspective: Chasing breaking news on and off the clock

By: Victor De La Cruz

Breaking news can happen at any time. 

That’s why Channel 5 News photographers are always on standby, ready to chase the next story.

Victor De La Cruz explains more on this week's Photographer's Perspective.

1 day ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Monday, June 30, 2025 4:13:00 PM CDT June 30, 2025
