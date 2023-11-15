x

Photographer's Perspective: Sound and Sequence Shots

WESLACO - There's a lot that goes into telling a story. 

Dedicated Photographers at Channel 5 use more than just imagery. 

Assistant Chief Photographer, Juan Anzaldua, explains in this week's Photographer's Perspective. 

Watch the video for the full story.

