Pilot Accused of Smuggling 2 People into US Expected in Court
MCALLEN – A pilot who is accused of smuggling people on his plane is expected to be in court Monday afternoon.
He’s accused of flying in two Colombians into the country illegally.
The incident happened March 16 at McCreery Aviation in McAllen.
The pilot is expected to show up for a detention hearing before a federal judge.
