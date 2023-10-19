Plans underway for new international bridge in Roma

Roughly 200 trucks cross through the Roma port of entry every day.

While that’s far less than the amount seen in other ports of entries across the Rio Grande Valley, Roma officials say they're anticipating massive growth in the coming years — and they'll need a new bridge to keep up.

“All the commercial trucks that currently cross through our port of entry will cross; and if they require inspection they will be rerouted to the industrial park,” Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera said, referring to the city’s upcoming industrial park that will have a secondary truck inspection station.

The park is still in the beginning stages of construction, but Barrera says it's expected to draw even more trucks through the city.

Barrera said it was only a few years ago that the port of entry was averaging 15 to 20 truck crossings a day.

“We're [currently] averaging anywhere between 170 and 200 trucks a day,” Barrera said. “With the creation of the industrial park and with the creation of the secondary examination, we believe that that number can easily double."

With the constant, rapid growth, a new bridge is something truck drivers are looking forward to.

City officials say once they hire an engineering firm, they'll start figuring out funding for the construction of a new international bridge.

International bridges take between seven and 10 years to be completed.

