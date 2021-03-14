x

Police: Drug search warrant executed at Weslaco home

Related Story

Weslaco police executed a drug search warrant at a Weslaco home on Friday, police spokesperson Eric Hernandez confirmed.

Several police units were spotted at the scene located near Plaza Street early Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

News
Police: Drug search warrant executed at Weslaco...
Police: Drug search warrant executed at Weslaco home
Weslaco police executed a drug search warrant at a Weslaco home on Friday, police spokesperson Eric Hernandez confirmed. Several... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 Friday, March 12, 2021 1:59:00 PM CST March 12, 2021
Radar
7 Days