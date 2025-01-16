Police report filed after man allegedly abandoned puppies at RGV Humane Society in Mission

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society has filed a police report on a man who abandoned two puppies at their shelter in Mission.

"He left and stated he was going to dump the dogs somewhere," RGV Humane Society Director Jennifer Vasquez said. "We are at capacity, so we don't have any space for these pups that were dropped off."

Vasquez says the man came by the shelter wanting to surrender the pups, but Vasquez says they could not accept them.

The shelter currently has 32 puppies, 206 adult dogs and 32 kittens with no room to spare.

"We provided resources to help him rehome them and some food and other resources to help them get rehomed," Vasquez said.

Vasquez says the man left, then came back. It was on that second return that the man left the pups in the lobby.

"It is considered dumping if you just leave them here because we did not accept them," Vasquez said.

The RGV Humane Society filed a police report with Mission police for the dumping incident. In Texas, it's a crime to dump animals.

Mission police says abandoning an animal without making arrangements for custody with another person is considered cruelty, and a person could be charged for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

"A lot of people think that because they adopt a dog from the streets, bring them in and all of a sudden they decide they don't want them anymore, it does not work that way," Mission Police Department spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez said.

A person could face a misdemeanor with up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. The offense could turn into a third degree felony or up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Vasquez says to help avoid these situations, pet owners should get to the root of the problem by spaying and neutering their pets.

