Pre-Trial Hearing for Man Accused of Shooting Valley State Trooper Rescheduled

WESLACO – The man jailed for attempted capital murder of a Rio Grande Valley state trooper appeared in court Thursday.

Victor Godinez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing, but was reset for Oct. 24.

Godinez's attorney requested for more time.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him last month.

Trooper Moises Sanchez was injured in the incident back in April.

Sanchez is scheduled to undergo his final surgery Thursday afternoon.

