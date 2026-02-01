Progreso residents speak out over water and sewer rate increase

Progreso residents are bracing for higher water and sewer bills.

It comes after the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation approved a rate increase in December 2025.

The rate increase will be reflected in the February 2026 bill.

“Normally right now we're paying about $120/$130; there have been times that we pay up to $200,” Progreso resident Samantha Medina said.

According to Medina, the services don’t match the cost.

“The water is really bad, and yellowish and kind of brownish,” Medina said.

During a Thursday board of directors meeting with the utility company, attorneys said the 1,300 customers will see on average an increase of $7.

The attorneys said the rate increase is needed to cover the cost of a project required by the state to relocate about 13 miles of water and sewer lines currently under the Military Highway roadway.

“It can cost as much as $100 million, and that would have to be paid by the 1,300 connections from homes and businesses,” Jose Caso with the Caso Law Firm said during the meeting.

Officials said they've reduced costs through variances and grants, but still need to finance about $20 million.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2027.

“But why do we have to pay for it?” Progreso resident Alicia Pina said. “There are a lot of elderly people that are on a fixed income, so how are they going to pay for it?”

Channel 5 News reached out to the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation for an on-camera interview, but the company said the general manager was unavailable.

Residents said they'll be closely watching when the new bills arrive.

Watch the video above for the full story.