PSJA Bears baseball looking to repeat undefeated district season and Elite 8 appearance
McAllen, TX -- As the new baseball season approaches, the PSJA Bears are looking forward to another undefeated district season and hoping to clinch a final four spot.
Last year they were one win away from doing so after losing game three against Dripping Springs.
This year they'll rely on Senior Pitcher Jesse Garza who posted a 0.83 ERA with 7 wins and hit a .267 batting average driving in 37 runs.
"Looking for another great run maybe get to state tournament having a strong bond as a team throughout the whole season and great season overall with the guys," said Garza.
