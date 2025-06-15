PSJA Bears clinching berth in 7-on-7 State Tournament
The 7-om-7 State Tournament is right around the corner. PSJA High and PSJA North have secured a spot.
The bears punched their ticket after going 4-0 during the Sharyland Snake Pit state qualifying tournament. The team shined with wins over Rowe, Edinburg High, Sharyland, and La Joya.
Now, they're hoping to ready themselves to compete with the best 7-on-7 teams in Texas.
"Every since day we're working, we know State is not an easy tournament. We're just going to go there, give it the best we can and ball out," said PSJA sophomore quarterback, Dylan Rodriguez.
