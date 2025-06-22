PSJA Bears linemen advance to State Lineman Challenge in Abilene

The PSJA Bears linemen are making history before football season is even underway. The athletes took part in the State Lineman Challenge and are now officially the first Valley team to advance to the state challenge.

"Hopefully this opens the door, not just for us but the rest of the 956," PSJA defensive line coach Miguel Maynez said. "We've got a lot of great offensive lineman and [defensive] lineman all across the board."

"I feel very prideful because I'm glad I'm representing my hometown and the Valley," PSJA senior offensive lineman Miguel Maynez Jr. said. "It means a lot to me in presenting my school... You know I'm very happy and I'm very glad that our team put in the work to make it to state."

The lineman challenge consists of various strength and agility events such as weightlifting, tug of war, and other challenges designed to showcase their strength and skills.

"The day the offseason starts, we start with wrestling, powerlifting and the lineman challenge," PSJA senior defensive end Jacob Cuevas said. “It all adds up to the season.”

The Bears have not one, but two teams that qualified for the lineman challenge. Proving they have no shortage of talent in the trenches. Both will have the chance to take home some hardware this weekend.

“Our team is ready to go to the state lineman challenge," Cuevas added. "We're going to show the boys up north what the valley is about.”

The state event is in Abilene on June 21st.