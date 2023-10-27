PSJA ISD installs classroom door locks, vape detectors

PSJA Independent School District set up some new security devices as kids get ready for another school week.

One of those devices are new classroom door locks. They are designed to keep people out of the classroom who are not supposed to be there.

School district police say they can also be used to secure a classroom in the event of a lockdown situation.

The school district has also installed new devices that can detect vape pens.

"In addition, it's also a silent alarm. In the event if there's an emergency, it picks up on certain keywords that will notify administrators that something is going on," PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia said.

The new vape detectors are part of a bigger plan by the district to keep vape pens off campus.