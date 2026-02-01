PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signs with Schreiner University softball
PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signed her letter of intent to Schreiner University to play softball on Thursday morning.
"I knew that's what I wanted, for me to go to the next level," Lopez said. "It's just a dream come true, I'm excited for what the next chapter holds."
Lopez was named a second team All-District selection as an outfielder last season.
As a sophomore, she was a first team All-District utility player.
Last year, Lopez helped the Lady Bears dominate. The team took home bi-district and area championships, advancing all the way to a Sweet 16 appearance.
"Now as I'm standing here, I'm grateful for all my family, all the support from all the coaches, my friends, my teammates, all my family members, for all the sacrifices they made," she added.
