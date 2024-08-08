Real estate group renovating three historic buildings in Brownsville

Three historic buildings in downtown Brownsville are getting a makeover.

They are the Olvera Building, built in 1850, The Livery, off 10th Street and Adams Street, built in 1909, and the Botica Lofts, built in the 1890s.

These three historic properties are now owned by the Varco Real Estate group. They're restoring them and giving the building's new purpose.

Two buildings already have set plans as to what they will be transformed into.

The Livery is going to be made into an event center, while the Botica Lofts will have apartment rental units with a restaurant underneath. The future of the Olvera building is the last to be decided.

Javier Huerta, founding partner of Origo Works, says the renovations will ensure these historic buildings stay standing for generations to come. Origo Works is the developers of this project

"Giving back to our community, working with old historic buildings, is actually a great treat in our work. [To] be able to give back to the community and restore and learn from these old projects," Huerta said.

They said the renovations are being paid for with grant money from the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.