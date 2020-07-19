‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Causing Confusion Among Migrants Crossing US Border

WESLACO – The Migrant Protection Protocol was put into place to slow down the flow of immigrants waiting in the states, having asylum seekers remain in Mexico.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the policy is causing some confusion.

Juan Manuel Blanco, a reporter in Mexico, tells us the reason may be because of misinformation.

Blanco says some immigrants believe if they cross the river instead of the bridge, the new “Remain in Mexico” policy will not apply to them.

A spokesperson with Customs and Border Protection says the MPP program applies no matter how they cross.

Watch the video above for the full report.