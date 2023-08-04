Renovations at Historical Building in Harlingen Leaves Business Owner Concerned

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen business owner is concerned about the renovation of a historical building.

The Baxter Building has been closed down for decades so the reopening is going need lot of construction.

The $3.2 million project is underway at the corner of South A Street and Jackson Street in Harlingen.

The owner of Southern Beauty Spa & Salon, Sandra Aguinaga is concerned this construction will mean a loss of parking space for her customers, ultimately affecting business.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with the Assistant City Manager of Harlingen, Carlos Sanchez, about the project.

“The economic impact to the area is going to be beneficial to the merchants and the city,” says Sanchez.

