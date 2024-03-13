Renovations for New Migrant Shelter Continue in Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE – Work to get a new shelter for undocumented and unaccompanied minors is still underway in Raymondville.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about the New Day Resiliency Center back in August.
The shelter will be at the old Walmart. We’re told renovations are still being done.
Opening day for the 500-bed shelter is expected in January.
