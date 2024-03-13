x

Renovations for New Migrant Shelter Continue in Raymondville

Related Story

RAYMONDVILLE – Work to get a new shelter for undocumented and unaccompanied minors is still underway in Raymondville.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about the New Day Resiliency Center back in August.

The shelter will be at the old Walmart. We’re told renovations are still being done.

Opening day for the 500-bed shelter is expected in January.

News
Renovations for New Migrant Shelter Continue in...
Renovations for New Migrant Shelter Continue in Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE – Work to get a new shelter for undocumented and unaccompanied minors is still underway in Raymondville. CHANNEL... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:32:00 PM CST December 05, 2019
Radar
7 Days