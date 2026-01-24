Residents in Weslaco neighborhood should expect road closures due to drainage project

Weslaco residents who live near or commute through Agostadero Street and Bridge Avenue should expect delays in the next two weeks.

City crews will be closing portions of those streets to improve drainage as part of an ongoing project at Mayor Pablo Pena Park. Box culverts will be installed under Agostadero and Sinclair streets.

When completed, the $4.5 million project will benefit over 800 homes. Funding is coming from the Texas Water Development Board.

The city says they don't know when the next phase will begin. Construction on the first phase is expected to wrap up in early November.