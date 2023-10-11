San Juan business targeted by burglars

A San Juan business owner is seeking justice after burglars broke into his restaurant.

As the owner of the meat market and restaurant Lucky 7, Jesse Martinez says this isn’t the first time his business has been hit.

“It's hard because you work a lot for your business," Martinez said. “That's our livelihood. That is where we work, that is where we pay bills.”

According to the San Juan Police Department, two suspects broke into the business Tuesday at around 3 a.m. and stole $800 from the cash register.

Martinez said the thieves also caused hundreds of dollars in damages to five of his security cameras and the back door of the business they broke in through.

“Hopefully the individuals get caught before they can go steal somewhere else,” Martinez said.

Those with any information on the break-in are urged to call the San Juan Police Department at 956- 287-8477.

Watch the video above for the full story.