Search continues for suspect in deadly Harlingen shooting

One man is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a Harlingen apartment complex Wednesday night.

At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to the Sunshine Village Apartments located at 1600 Sam Houston regarding multiple calls of shots fired, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A third man walked into the hospital minutes later and was treated for a gunshot wound related to the same incident.

The names of the men are being withheld pending further investigation, police said.

Detectives are looking for another man as a person of interest in what police are calling a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Harlingen police at 956-216-5940 or Detective Yanez at 956-216-5508.