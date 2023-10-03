Search for Suspect Led to Lockdown at Juarez-Lincoln HS
PALMVIEW - Juarez-Lincoln High School was temporarily placed on lockdown as authorities searched for a suspect this morning.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson J.P. Rodriguez said the incident involved a vehicle theft case. In a statement, La Joya ISD officials said the owner of a stolen vehicle saw the suspect walk into the school. We're told the suspect, who is a student, fled the building.
After searching the brush area near campus, deputies moved their search to the area near 6 Mile Line and Texan Road.
According to La Joya ISD officials, the lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m. Their complete statement about the lockdown is posted below. We'll bring you more updates as they become available.
This morning the owner of a stolen vehicle identified his vehicle at a convenience store located near La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School.
The owner saw the teenage suspect walk into school and contacted the authorities. The suspect is a student at the campus but as an Hidalgo County Deputy Constable attempted to make contact with the teenager, he ran from officers and fled the building.
As per district protocol, and out of abundance of caution for the safety of the students and staff, the campus was placed on lockdown.
Lockdown was lifted at 10:00 AM this morning.
There was never a threat to the students and staff and no intruders were ever inside the school.
The Hidalgo County Sherrif’s Office is currently conducting their investigation on the incident.
Our student’s and staff safety is our number one priority and we can assure you that all students are safe in the classrooms and are following regular schedule.
Thank You