Self-defense classes hosted by Premier Martial Arts in Edinburg

An Edinburg gym is helping teach women how to defend themselves by teaming up with a martial arts studio to give them the skills needed.

Anytime Fitness in Edinburg is working with Premier Martial Arts studio to offer free self-defense classes this upcoming weekend.

"Yes, I've been threatened in the past, even recently, I've been attacked myself, you know. And so, I'm really glad that, you know, I've had learned some techniques already," Alisa Fernandez said.

Fernandez is a student at Premier Martial Arts. She's used what she's learned from the martial arts studio to help other students.

"They tell me a lot of situations where they've been attacked or maybe on a date or somebody has done or said something inappropriate. You know, so I try to teach them even in different, you know, workshops I do with them about safety. And so luckily this information helps me pass it along to them over there," Fernandez said.

The workshop is open to women ages 18 and up, and men are also welcomed to join.

The self-defense workshop is happening this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Anytime Fitness, located at 3832 S. McColl Road in Edinburg.

For more information, call 956-428-5425.