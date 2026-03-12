Sewer repairs in Laguna Vista leave homeowner struggling to access her own driveway

The Laguna Madre Water District is working on a $100,000 sewer repair project in Laguna Vista that one homeowner said has left her struggling to get in and out of her driveway for weeks.

Ines Sanchez has lived on Taylor Street for about four years. Heavy equipment and barricades now block the entrance to her driveway, making it difficult for her to leave her home.

"They opened the area again, and it's difficult to get out of here," Sanchez said.

Crews started work on the project in February 2025. At times, the construction has trapped Sanchez in her home.

Even simple tasks like taking out the trash have become harder.

"Before I put it in front of my house, now I need to put it across the yard on the other side of the street," Sanchez said. "My neighbor would give me rides so I could go get groceries and things like that."

Sanchez says wind from the construction site blows dirt and debris toward her home. Over the weekend, a sewer leak made things worse.

"It was a lot of water," Sanchez said. "It was black water, and also when turning on the faucets, there's a bad smell that comes out."

The project involves replacing old underground sewer lines between two manholes. Shortly after work began, a manhole collapsed and created what appeared to be a sinkhole.

"The first time it was Taylor Street and Palm Boulevard, where basically you had almost like a sinkhole; the manhole really just collapsed," Laguna Vista City Manager Victor Trevino said. "They were able to take care of that, then the line coming to the manhole became the problem."

Trevino said the age of the infrastructure could be causing the issues.

"They're actually pushing a line underground to the second manhole, but it's a complicated, difficult job," Trevino said.

Officials say they hope to have the project completed by Tuesday, March 17.

Sanchez said she just wants the city to make sure the issues are resolved.

"They should look for plans or look at where the problem is so they can fix everything and get us back to how we had it here before," Sanchez said.

For now, the barricades will remain up. No through traffic will be allowed on Palm Boulevard and Taylor Street, and access to the nature trail will also remain closed.

