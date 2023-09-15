Sheriff’s office: 11 people detained as part of ‘illegal gambling’ raid at Sullivan City game room

Eleven people were detained Wednesday in connection with an “illegal gambling” raid at a Sullivan City game room, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

This evening multiple law enforcement agencies along with the HCSO Investigators conducted a raid for illegal gambling at the Fireball City Game Room in Sullivan, Texas. pic.twitter.com/qJNlxN8qqI — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) September 14, 2023

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff's office, are at the Fireball City Game Room as part of the raid, according to a Wednesday social media post.

The 11 individuals who were detained are being questioned and have not been arrested, according to department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria.

Gambling machines and an undetermined amount of cash were also seized during the raid.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.