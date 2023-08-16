Silver Alert Issued for Missing Edinburg Man

UPDATE (8/11): Edinburg Police confirm Hugo Hernandez was found.

--

EDINBURG- A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man out of Edinburg.

69-year-old Hugo Hernandez was last seen around 10 Saturday morning on the 3900 block of South Jackson Road.

Edinburg police say he suffers from dementia.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a gray jacket over a green shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700.