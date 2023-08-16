Silver Alert Issued for Missing Edinburg Man
UPDATE (8/11): Edinburg Police confirm Hugo Hernandez was found.
EDINBURG- A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man out of Edinburg.
69-year-old Hugo Hernandez was last seen around 10 Saturday morning on the 3900 block of South Jackson Road.
Edinburg police say he suffers from dementia.
Hernandez was last seen wearing a gray jacket over a green shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700.
