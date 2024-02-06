x

Some Valley doctors say boosting Vitamin D intake could help curve COVID-19 spread

Some Valley doctors are boosting recommendations of Vitamin D to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, low levels of Vitamin D can put people at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Local research conducted in Starr County shows a significant number of people would be at risk. The city of Roma administered Vitamin D tests to city employees and found that 95% of adults working there had dangerously low levels of Vitamin D. 

Vitamin D helps the immune system recognize pathogens and germs in the body, helping block deadly viruses like COVID-19 from reaching healthy cells. 

