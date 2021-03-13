South Padre Island rescinds local orders

An order issued by South Padre Island’s mayor that required all tents and umbrellas to be 15 feet apart is no longer in effect.

On Tuesday, SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty issued an emergency management order that amended one that was made last month.

The previous order, signed on Feb. 24, prohibited canopies and pop-up tents while mandating that beach goers and vendors be 15 feet apart.

The order was to remain in effect until April 8 but was rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, the same day Gov. Abbott’s order to reopen the state of Texas at full capacity was to go into effect.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations and the rate of new COVID-19 cases have steadily declined due to vaccinations, improved medical treatments for COVID-19 patients, abundant supplies of testing and personal protective equipment and residents, businesses, and visitor’s adherence to safe practices like social distancing, hand sanitizing and the use of face coverings,” the new order stated.

Correction: This post has been updated to show the correct date in which the order rescinding the second amended emergency order regarding beach operations took effect.