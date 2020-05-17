x

Southwestern Picks Up Commitment From Pace's Jaylun Garcia

BROWNSVILLE - Pace wide receiver Jaylun Garcia isn't done making plays on the football field.

The senior signed with Southwestern University this week, joining a program that has other Valley natives on its roster.

"It was a goal I was working for, for a long time," said Garcia. "To be able to do it is a blessing."

