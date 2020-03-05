x

SpaceX Extends Buyout Offer Deadline Again as Homeowners Continue to Fight

BOCA CHICA – Some residents of Boca Chica Village refused to sell their homes, others took the money and ran. All were offered buyouts from SpaceX

For the homeowners who live next to SpaceX, their buyout offer deadline was Tuesday and was extended again.

Maria Pointer explained to CHANNEL 5 NEWS SpaceX's hired appraisers are not accepting their offer.

They gave them another deadline, Friday.

Pointer used a metaphor about her situation, she says she's in a poker game with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

