SpaceX Extends Deadline for Boca Chica Residents to Decide on Offer

BOCA CHICA – For now, temporary relief for residents still living near the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica.

A family CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to received an email Thursday afternoon from the company saying they have at least another week to make a decision to take their offer.

“Don't be fooled we're not fighting to stay here. We're fighting to find another place like this and that is our God-given American right,” said Maria Pointer, a resident living next door to the facility.

Their property was appraised once and they didn’t take the offer.

“It's an anxious day, it's a day that we know that is going to determine the rest of our lives," said Rayford Pointer, Maria's husband.

