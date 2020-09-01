x

SpaceX Extends Deadline for Boca Chica Residents to Decide on Offer

BOCA CHICA – For now, temporary relief for residents still living near the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica.

A family CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to received an email Thursday afternoon from the company saying they have at least another week to make a decision to take their offer.

“Don't be fooled we're not fighting to stay here. We're fighting to find another place like this and that is our God-given American right,” said Maria Pointer, a resident living next door to the facility.

Their property was appraised once and they didn’t take the offer.

“It's an anxious day, it's a day that we know that is going to determine the rest of our lives," said Rayford Pointer, Maria's husband.

10 months ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:07:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019
