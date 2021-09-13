Special ceremony held for first responders in Weslaco

Saturday marks 20 years since hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington – many of whom were first responders.

On Friday, a special remembrance ceremony was held in Weslaco.

Firefighters raised the American flag above the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital off of Frontage Road.

More than 340 firefighters died on September 11, and more than 200 others have died of 9/11-related illnesses since then.