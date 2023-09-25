Starr county residents left without water after major pipe burst

More than a thousand Union Water Supply customers in Starr County do not have running water due to a major leak 30 feet underground.

The affected area runs from Garza Street, goes east and ends right at La Grulla High School.

The water supplier said part of the problem was reaching the pipe deep underground.

Starr County did distribute water to residents at El Cenizo Park. They gave out both bottled water for drinking and cooking and gallons of water for showering.

The water leak also affected La Grulla High School, Union Elementary, and one of the district's alternative schools. Kids and staff had to be bussed to other campuses when they had to use the restroom.

Classes stayed open and bottled water was provided.

Union Water Supply General Manager Jorge Bazan said they were having difficulty finding the pipe since it's 30 feet underground.

"It's very hard to get access to it," Bazan said. "We have to break concrete, we have to break asphalt."

Bazan says there is no timeline for when the water might be restored, but he wants impacted residents to understand they're working on it.

