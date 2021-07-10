State Leaders Reflect on Loss of Trooper Moises Sanchez

WESLACO - Condolences for Trooper Moises Sanchez continue to come in from around the state.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about the loss calling the situation a tragedy.

Attorney general Ken Paxton posted on Facebook saying, ‘his bravery and commitment to his community will never be forgotten’, adding a prayer for his loved ones.

Both men stated their support for the Hidalgo County District Attorney's decision to seek capital murder charges against the suspect accused of shooting trooper Sanchez.