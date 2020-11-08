Study: COVID-19 precautions keep child care centers safe for kids, employees

Employees at child care centers aren't at an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 on the job — if their employers take commonsense precautions, according to a new study by Yale University researchers.

The study collected information on risk mitigation strategies, COVID-19 exposure and COVID-19 infections at more than 57,000 child care centers across the country from March to May.

It found that child care workers were not at an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 on the job if their employers followed commonsense safety measures, which included regular disinfecting, hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.

