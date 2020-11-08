Study: COVID-19 precautions keep child care centers safe for kids, employees
Related Story
Employees at child care centers aren't at an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 on the job — if their employers take commonsense precautions, according to a new study by Yale University researchers.
The study collected information on risk mitigation strategies, COVID-19 exposure and COVID-19 infections at more than 57,000 child care centers across the country from March to May.
It found that child care workers were not at an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 on the job if their employers followed commonsense safety measures, which included regular disinfecting, hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Employees at child care centers aren't at an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 on the job — if their employers... More >>