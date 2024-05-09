Survivor of deadly Brownsville bus stop crash reflects on recovery one year later

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville.

Eight migrants died, and nine others were injured after an SUV crashed into them as they waited at a bus stop at the corner of Minnesota and Houston roads on May 7, 2023.

It's a memory that's still fresh for Gabriel Gallardo. He and his two cousins were among those hit by a driver in front of the Ozanam Center.

One of Gallardo’s cousins didn’t survive the crash. The other suffered several fractures and underwent two months of therapy.

Gallardo lost his leg.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver in deadly Brownsville crash arrested, facing multiple charges

“I remember how sad it all was, and how my life changed from one night to the next,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo is originally from Venezuela and planned to go to New York to find work prior to the crash.

“I wanted to give them everything, for my mom not to work anymore, to give my grandfather a better future, my wife and kids” Gallardo said. “But in this situation, I feel I don't even know what to do."

Gallardo now lives in Harlingen with his wife and their two children.

“Sadly this happened, but it's what happened to me, and it's what I have to live with,” Gallardo said. “But I have to learn how to live with this and to move forward."

Gallardo said he just received his work permit and is now looking for a job.

The Ozanam Center helped Gallardo bring his family to the Rio Grande Valley.

Ozanam Center Executive Director Victor Maldonado says the center also provided him and others with rental assistance for a year.

Maldonado says while the city did move the bus stop, he feels those there are still at risk.

“Everyone is standing up there every morning without a protection if something like that horrible situation were to happen again,” Maldonado said.

There is now a construction site where the bus stop was. Even though the bus stop is gone, those who were there, and those who lost family, will never forget what happened.

Gallardo said his prosthetic is a constant reminder. He knows his injuries add a challenge, but plans to find a way to provide for his family.

“With the urge to push forward, I don't think a prosthetic leg is going to take that urge to work away from me. I want to do what I came to do,” Gallardo said.

George Alvarez, the driver arrested in connection with the crash, remains behind bars.

READ MORE: Trial date set for man accused of driving into crowd of migrants last May in Brownsville

A trial date is set for June 24, 2024.

Watch the video above for the full story.