TEA announces extension of Board of Managers at La Joya ISD
The Texas Education Agency announced a two-year extension for the Board of Managers at La Joya Independent School District, according to a news release.
The Board of Managers will oversee the district through Feb. 1, 2028.
"This decision reflects the progress our district has made in strengthening governance practices, improving financial oversight, and advancing student achievement," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said in the news release.
The news release said the TEA indicated it will announce a transition timeline for elected trustees on or around Feb. 1, 2028.
A change in board membership was also announced.
According to the news release, Anita Chavez has concluded her service on the Board of Managers, and Valeria Vega has been appointed to serve upon being sworn in. Vega is a 2013 Palmview High School graduate.
